Creative Planning Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $146,794,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 702,329 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $68,631,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 679,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,079,000 after buying an additional 228,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 454,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,159,000 after buying an additional 194,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

GWRE opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.76 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

