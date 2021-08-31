Creative Planning Purchases 24,827 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Creative Planning grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,827 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

FAST stock opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

