Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 110,690 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

