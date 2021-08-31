Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 129.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,213 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $103,134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 81.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,973,000 after purchasing an additional 634,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after purchasing an additional 505,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

