Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,036,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 27.7% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the second quarter worth approximately $53,544,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 10.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate stock opened at $134.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.84. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

