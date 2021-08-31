Creative Planning Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Creative Planning reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $342.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.86.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.81.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

