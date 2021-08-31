Cred (LBA) Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Cred coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cred has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Cred has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $634,075.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.73 or 0.00853758 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00103521 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

