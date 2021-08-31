CREDIT Trading 42.6% Higher This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $387,216.03 and approximately $68,602.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

