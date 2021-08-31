Credits (CS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $85,814.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $85,814.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

