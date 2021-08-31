Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CREE. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

CREE opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.48. Cree has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.22.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cree will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

