Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Sells $48,672.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Director Len Blackwell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $48,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Len Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Len Blackwell sold 7,991 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $227,823.41.

On Monday, August 23rd, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $269,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Len Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $271,200.00.

NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 501,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,995. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cricut by 9,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,392 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $2,505,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.