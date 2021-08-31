Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 25,917 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.

Shares of CRCT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 501,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,995. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,184,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

