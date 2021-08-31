Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 25,917 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $743,817.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.
- On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.
- On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,222,329.44.
- On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00.
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.
- On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $13,853,301.80.
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.
Shares of CRCT stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 501,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,995. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter worth approximately $9,517,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,184,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,822,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,916,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cricut currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
