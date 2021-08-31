CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV cut its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 376,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,017 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,546,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, hitting $124.95. 748,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,424. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $76.71 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.03.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The business had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

