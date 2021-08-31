Critical Comparison: Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -51.76% -14.41% -4.97% MFA Financial 81.49% 11.23% 4.03%

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFA Financial has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and MFA Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.07 -$166.35 million ($1.31) -7.11 MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.84 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.52

Hersha Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MFA Financial. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MFA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and MFA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 4 0 0 1.67 MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus target price of $9.99, suggesting a potential upside of 7.22%. MFA Financial has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.46%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast. The company was founded by Hasu P. Shah in May 1998 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

