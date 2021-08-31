CROAT Hits Market Cap of $209,102.03 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. CROAT has a market capitalization of $209,102.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 88,955,610 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

