Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.68

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.64, with a volume of 984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65.

About Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.