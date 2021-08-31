Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Croda International to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 9,054 ($118.29) on Tuesday. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 5,770 ($75.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,358 ($122.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,211.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,178.83. The company has a market cap of £12.63 billion and a PE ratio of 49.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

