Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $23.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cross Country Healthcare traded as high as $21.76 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 11669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $825.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

