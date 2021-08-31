CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.391-1.409 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

CRWD stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.00. 8,068,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,833. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.37.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,334 shares of company stock worth $75,926,213. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

