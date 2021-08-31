CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $358.0-365.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.72 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of CRWD traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,068,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.66 and its 200 day moving average is $225.49. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.28 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.37.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,334 shares of company stock worth $75,926,213 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

