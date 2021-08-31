Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041326 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.62 or 0.01250497 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

