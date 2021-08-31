CryptoFlow (CFL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,070.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $389,723.13 and approximately $2,070.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00132961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00160540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,436.02 or 0.07302189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,053.76 or 0.99998049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.32 or 0.00812507 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.