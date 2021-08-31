Crypton (CRP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,234.00

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $716,723.46 and $6,234.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypton has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

CRP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,427,442 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypton is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

