Crystal Rock Capital Management Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.8% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $565.88. The company had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,329. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.91. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

