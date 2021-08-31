Crystal Rock Capital Management Buys 63,900 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Telos accounts for 2.6% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of Telos worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Telos news, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 773,210 shares of company stock worth $23,685,697. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 4,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,143. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 807.25. Telos Co. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. Analysts predict that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

