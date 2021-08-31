Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 2.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 485 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $662.91. 63,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $667.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $315.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock valued at $9,907,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

