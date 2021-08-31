Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Red Rock Resorts comprises 3.9% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Red Rock Resorts worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,122 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,226. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.56. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

