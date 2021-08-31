Crystal Rock Capital Management Purchases 600 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Crystal Rock Capital Management raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNOW traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.78. 74,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,225,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.28. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,155,522.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,144,571 shares of company stock worth $306,080,221 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

