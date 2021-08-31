Crystal Rock Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 4.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $413.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,860. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.