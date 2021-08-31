Crystal Rock Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. The Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up approximately 3.6% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.89. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.48.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.56.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

