CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading 4.8% Higher

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.80 and last traded at $52.91. Approximately 857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 240,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

LAW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

CS Disco Company Profile (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

