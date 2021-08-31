Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $174,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,790,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,421.57 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,461.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,314.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.