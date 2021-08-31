Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells $125,550.50 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $125,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,437 shares in the company, valued at $7,748,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $10,080.35.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 177,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.59 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

