Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 13,357 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $388,555.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $908,329.30.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $72,915.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.22. 190,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,106. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.81.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,772,000. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,753,000 after purchasing an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,977,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,699,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

