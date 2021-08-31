Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 31,001 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 31,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $908,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 13,357 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $388,555.13.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $49,831.17.

On Monday, August 23rd, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50.

CGEM stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 190,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,106. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,152,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

