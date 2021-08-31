Culp (CULP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Culp (NYSE:CULP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Culp to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.15 million. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect Culp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,715. The company has a market cap of $164.28 million, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Culp stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 15,938.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of Culp worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

