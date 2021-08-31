CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Down to $71.20

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.20, but opened at $68.01. CureVac shares last traded at $68.64, with a volume of 2,488 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVAC. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CureVac by 12.2% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

