Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. Approximately 4,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,611,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRIS. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $813.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Curis by 1,916.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 213,201 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,896,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

