CUTcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.41 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $32.41 million and approximately $217.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00102948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00289058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011653 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048136 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 148,733,101 coins and its circulating supply is 144,733,101 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

