cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $11,853.07 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $11,853.07 or 0.25347647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 77% against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $118.53 million and approximately $411,847.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00056260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.25 or 0.00849523 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00047078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00102522 BTC.

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

