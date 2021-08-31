CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,834 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $44,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $906,528,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 38.2% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $303.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.