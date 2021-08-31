CWV Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.52 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $6.52 million and approximately $10,174.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

