CYCLUB Hits Market Cap of $15.69 Million (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. CYCLUB has a market cap of $15.69 million and approximately $693,211.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CYCLUB has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One CYCLUB coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00133230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00161495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.82 or 0.07331942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,894.66 or 1.00246916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $388.39 or 0.00830257 BTC.

About CYCLUB

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

