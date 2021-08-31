D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Holdings Raised by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,976,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,294 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 3.3% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 4.46% of D.R. Horton worth $1,582,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,931. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

