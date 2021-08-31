DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Trading Up 0.4%

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.00. 10,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 27,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The company has a market cap of $37.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.86.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 3.95%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in DallasNews in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter worth $226,000.

DallasNews Company Profile (NASDAQ:DALN)

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

