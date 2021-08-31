Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $322.57. 54,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,425. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $327.44. The company has a market cap of $230.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

