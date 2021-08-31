Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Lowered to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 125.00 to 134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 132.00 to 135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from 118.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, corporate, institutional, and personal customers. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

