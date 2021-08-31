DAOventures (DVD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.88 Million

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $194,415.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 45% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010809 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000178 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,753 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

