Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $64.00

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $62.21. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 12,271 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nomura upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.26). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,183 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,196 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,319 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter worth $71,784,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,269,000 after purchasing an additional 634,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.