Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 167,033.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.36 and a 200-day moving average of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.